Orleans Public Defeders announce more furloughs because of COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Public Defenders Office announced more furloughs for its employees due to a projected $800,000 revenue shortfall.
COVID-19 has shutdown New Orleans’ courts and criminal legal system, and with it, a significant source of revenue for the office.
“This could not happen at a worse time,” said Chief Defender Derwyn Bunton, “With COVID-19 spreading throughout the jail, OPD’s advocacy is more important than ever to move our clients and keep the jail as small as possible.”
A U.S. Supreme Court decision on Monday (April 20) in Ramos v. Louisiana will require retrials for dozens of Louisianans convicted by split juries.
Furloughs began April 15 for the Leadership and Management teams with remaining staff set to begin May 1. Courts should be prepared for immediate delays due to the lack of representation, the office said.
“Should furloughs continue once court resumes, court officials and stakeholders should expect reduced presence of OPD staff and continued delays. This will mean our clients in jail could remain unnecessarily detained when they could have otherwise been released on bond or into various diversion programs,” Bunton said.
Should enough funding become available to eliminate the need for the furloughs, OPD staff will return to full court coverage and we will immediately notify stakeholders.
