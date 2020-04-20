Overtime Podcast #146 - Previewing a one-of-a-kind NFL Draft

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - How will the travel and virtual restrictions of Coronavirus affect the 2020 NFL Draft? Chris Hagan and Sean Fazende discuss the Saints’ strategy and which teams could be more likely landing spots for LSU players.
Fazende on draft night logistics:
“The logical bet is to stick with safe picks. The dice-rolling or the wheeling-and-dealing that you’ve seen in years past - perhaps that’s tempered down a bit but who knows, you can never tell on draft night. I can’t stress this enough - how diverse and different each team’s board is and that’s how they react - based on their board. It’s not based on what we think because inside those walls, every team - 32 teams, 32 different boards, 32 different orders. That’s why you can’t predict the erratic nature of what is always a very important day in the NFL.”
Hagan on LSU players who could benefit from a unique pre-draft process:
“He’s still a guy that I think is a safe pick and will have a long NFL career, whether he is a first round talent or not, he could move in. Clyde Edwards-Helaire could move into the first round just because of the fact that teams might go with safe picks, big school picks, guys that they’ve seen play on the big stage.”
