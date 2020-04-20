Possible tornado causes minor damage in Old Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - The Mandeville Police Department is investigating an apparent tornado that touched down in Old Mandeville, according to authorities.
Storms rolled across the parts of the New Orleans Metro on Sunday night starting around 9:30 p.m.
There are no reported injuries as of this time. Mandeville police were assessing the damage.
“We are working to assess property damages. The main affected area appears to be around Monroe St. and Messina St., to Galvez St. & Park St.,” police said in a Facebook post.
There was also wind damage reported in Slidell, leaving a tree down on Nancy and Soult Street, damaging a fence.
Weather reports also indicated hail in Kenner.
