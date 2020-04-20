Shelby: More sun to start the week

After heavy rain and a few severe storms rolled across the area last night, a much better Monday is on tap! We’ll see lower humidity behind the cold front and highs topping out near the 80 degree mark. Expect lots of sunshine and no rain chance.
We’ll slowly build clouds back into the area around mid-week. Our next best shot at rain is Wednesday night into Thursday morning and there may be one or two strong storms.
Sunny conditions will return late Thursday and for Friday, then a bigger cool down is expected by the end of the weekend.
