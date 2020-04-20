Slidell Police lifts mandatory curfew

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The Slidell Police Department is lifting a mandatory curfew that was put into place earlier this month.
Residents were placed under a curfew on April 3 due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Slidell Police are asking that residents continue to abide by Governor John Bel Edwards’ stay at home order through April 30 and to stay off of the streets at night to protect residents and first responders.
City leaders say they will eventually lay out a plan to reopen businesses in Slidell.
