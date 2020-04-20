Small business in Gulfport raises money to help healthcare heroes

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sadie Jane’s Famous Wreaths and Gifts have brainstormed ways to spread encouragement into the community during difficult times.
Jeanne Bracki decided to create door hangers in the shape of Mississippi stating, “Stay Strong Y’all” painted on it. After laying off some employees, Bracki will now be able to bring them back to help create the new door hangers. Within the first day, 25 door hangers were sold, and the business has turned to Facebook to get the word out to a larger audience.
A portion of the money from the decor will go towards health care heroes at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport. “For everyone that’s sold, we donate five dollars. To the public, if you’re making a purchase and they sell for 35 dollars. If you’re making a purchase, then five dollars of that purchase is going to that fund,” said Bracki.
She expressed how much she misses providing service to her customers and now she can do so, while also giving back to the community. Sadie Jane’s did not qualify for the SBA disaster loan and creating the encouraging decor will help keep her business up and running. “Yes, we’re selling them, and yes we will make a small profit off of it as well, which in turn is helping our small business to stay afloat during these times. However, the main goal is to be able to give to the community, give back to the community,” she said.
The goal was to make 100 “Stay Strong” door hangers, and now the business is shooting to make 1,000. With the increase of door hangers, about $5,000 can go towards healthcare workers.
Orders can be placed through their Facebook page or by calling their phone number: (228) 209-9976.
“We are doing curbside delivery still at this time. People are not coming into the store or we have also delivered to some people’s home. So whatever we need to do to make the contact, to get it to you once you make your purchase, we’ll do that.,” said Bracki.
