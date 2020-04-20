STPSO locates two missing people who became stranded while crawfishing

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says they located two people who were reported missing after they became stranded while crawfishing.
Over the weekend, family members of a 48-year-old man from Iberville Parish and a 56-year-old woman from Ascension Parish after they did not return from their trip in the Lower Pearl River basin Friday night.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries began to search for the man and the woman and later located the man’s truck and boat trailer under the I-10 bridge at the Middle Pearl River early Monday morning.
STPSO deputies and LDWF agents began to search for them on foot and by boat with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Around 9:15 a.m., the two were spotted by a helicopter near the area of Steamboat Bayou. Both were later rescued by boat.
According to the man and the woman, they two of them were stranded after their boat became disabled due to the low-water conditions and debris in the bayou.
Both were assessed by EMS and found to be in good condition.
