12-year-old shot in Hollygrove, according to NOPD
By Chris Finch | April 20, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 8:40 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 12-year-old was shot after another group of kids attack the victim in the Hollygrove area.

New Orleans police said in a preliminary report the shooting happened on Sunday around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Eagle and Apple streets.

The victim was standing at the location when an unknown vehicle approached. Police said suspects started shooting in the victim’s direction, hitting the child in the foot.

The alleged shooters drove away.

If you know anything that might help the police investigation, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

