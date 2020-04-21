Chalmette man arrested in connection with Meraux homicide

MERAUX, La. (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a man in Meraux.
Deputies arrested 34-year-old Brandon Encalade and booked him with second degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Joshua Mayberry.
According to investigators, Mayberry was found lying on the side of the road in the 4200 block of East St. Bernard Highway around 7 a.m. on April 7. He had a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Through evidence and and surveillance video, the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to identify Encalade as a suspect.
Detectives later learned that Encalade and Mayberry were acquaintances who were in a dispute over a woman.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501, the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (504) 278-7630 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
