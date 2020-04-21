Disturbance at Bridge City Center for Youth involves 38, injures 2

BRIDGE CITY, La. (WVUE) - Several kids at the Bridge City Center for Youth were involved in a disturbance on Monday.
Two of the youths housed there sustained minor injuries, according to a spokesperson for the center.
The center houses kids have gotten into legal trouble.
Several staff were assessed for injuries resulting in the determination of no significant injuries.
“With the assistance of Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the campus was secured shortly after the incident, and remains secure today,” a statement said.
After being secured, the 38 young people involved in the incident were transferred to other Office of Juvenile Justice secure care facilities.
“The Office of Juvenile Justice is grateful for the assistance of the JPSO,” the statement read. “Youth and staff safety were and is the first priority of the Office of Juvenile Justice.”
Those housed at the center who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. There were no COVID-19 protocols used during the disturbance.
The incident is under investigation.
