‘The first thing I saw him, tears came to my eyes’: Family members recount visits on COVID-19 hospice wing

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Like many families splintered by COVID-19, Willie Smith was separated from his 67-year-old father, already critically ill in the hospital with the virus. But he was determined to be by his side.
“The first thing when I saw him, tears came to my eyes. That’s something you wouldn’t want to see any of your parents in a situation like that you know what I’m saying, it was heartbreaking,” said Smith.
Smith’s father, Willie Friloux was admitted to the 15-bed, stand-up COVID-19 hospice wing in the East Jefferson Hospital nearly a week ago. And every day since, Smith comes and dresses up in full PPE to stand by his father’s bedside, knowing it’s a privilege not all families have at this time.
“Every day I can be here I’m gonna be here, every day I’m gonna play music for him I’m gonna talk to him I’m gonna pray over him, that’s my father,” said Smith.
But with tears in his eyes, he says he struggles coming to terms with his father’s eventual passing.
“It’s hard for me to sleep because I know he’s up here in the hospital and he’s going through something, they say comfortable, I don’t like the word comfortable because when they say comfortable it means he’s dying and it’s really touching me it really hurts me,” said Smith.
“That’s what hospice is about it's being with the people you love and make sure people don't die alone,” said Heart of Hospice CEO Carla Davis.
From the idea to inception, it took about three weeks to standup a popup hospice location here, coordinators describing it as a near miracle.
“The things that were achieved in a period of time there’s no way possible that that happens without help so I’m very grateful,” said Davis.
After conversations and pitches with the hospital and state departments, Davis says they opened the wing in record time. But she says it wouldn’t have been possible without the nurses and doctors from across their network and the country volunteering to help.
“People literally left their families on Easter and came down to help us start this inpatient unit set of me it feels like a miracle,” said Davis.
In opening the wing, Davis says securing PPE was a challenge. Not only would staff need to be equipped, but also the family members allowed to visit.
“Every single day we have a PPE task force that make sure every single day we have enough equipment to keep our staff safe,” said Davis.
Despite seeing his father in a hospital bed every day, Smith remembers him full of life.
“My dad he was a good dancer, full of jokes, he could be asleep when I was little he liked to do the three stooges, he said wake up and go to sleep,” said Smith.
But he says if he could trade places with him, he would do so in a heartbeat.
“I love my father, he was a man at the end of the day, he was a father he was a dad he was a friend he was everything, he was everything,” said Smith.
Family members are limited to two at a time and must have their temperatures tested at every visit.
Smith and other family members I spoke to said they were blown away by the staff here, saying their loved ones were treated just like family.
