FOX 8 EXCLUSIVE: Local nurse shares what it’s been like on the front lines of COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Cindy Verret says she’s never seen anything like it in her more than 20 years of nursing.
“It’s fast. It’s very fast. It can overtake people very quickly especially the ones who are immunocompromised," said Verret.
Verret is a registered nurse at Ochsner’s main campus in New Orleans. She works for a medical surgical unit. But, when the pandemic hit, her team started treating COVID-19 patients exclusively.
"We are a closed unit that means we wear the full gear, the PPE’s," said Verret. "We get to work and we go to a room and we wear light clothing so we can put the PPE's on, the full gear, we have the jumpsuit, the shoe covers, hair covers, gloves, of course we have the shield and we have our mask and we put that on before we can step onto the unit."
Verret describes COVID-19 as an aggressive virus that’s hit the elderly population particularly hard.
“It goes really fast, the o2, your saturation, it should be 98 to 100 percent, their oxygen just plummets, the oxygen they’re receiving in their lungs, the ability to receive oxygen, their lungs fill up with infiltrates, fluid, very quickly. It’s better to nip it in the bud at the onset than to wait to get it under control,” she said. “Pneumonia is very common with this, it’s almost like a two for one deal here, we’ve got pneumonia and we’ve got other lung infections associated with this, it’s almost like they’re intertwined so they’re treating it with the antibiotics and the Plaquenil and they’re responding well to that.”
Verret believes social distancing is helping.
“It is getting better every day. I would say we have more success stories with people going to the other areas, they can't go home, but, they can go to these other places where they can recuperate and that's a positive thing, we didn't have that a while back."
Despite the risk, Verret says she feels a calling to do what she does.
"Well, I am where I am supposed to be. I feel deep in my heart, that's where I need to be, that's where I should be, sometimes we're the last ones people see before they die and I want that to be as pleasant an experience as it can be. I want to comfort people no matter what the outcome is going to be," Verret said.
Verret says she’s thankful Ochsner has had plenty of supplies, like personal protective equipment or PPE, something she says she and her colleagues are careful not to waste. She adds that different medical departments, like surgery for instance, have been banding together to help her unit get through the crisis.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.