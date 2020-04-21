FOX 8 EXCLUSIVE: Local nurse shares what it’s been like on the front lines of COVID-19

“It goes really fast, the o2, your saturation, it should be 98 to 100 percent, their oxygen just plummets, the oxygen they’re receiving in their lungs, the ability to receive oxygen, their lungs fill up with infiltrates, fluid, very quickly. It’s better to nip it in the bud at the onset than to wait to get it under control,” she said. “Pneumonia is very common with this, it’s almost like a two for one deal here, we’ve got pneumonia and we’ve got other lung infections associated with this, it’s almost like they’re intertwined so they’re treating it with the antibiotics and the Plaquenil and they’re responding well to that.”