Juan’s World: Gronk Ends Retirement, Joins Bucs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Welcome into Juan’s World where the city of Tampa is celebrating their latest big catch. And get this, it comes from New England again!!!
Once-retired Rob Gronkowski has done what many from the New England area do once they retire. He’s moved to Florida. Only, he wants to punch a time clock again. He wants to play in the NFL again and his former team, the Patriots and his new team, the Bucs, made it happen in seemingly record time.
Gronk, who’ll turn 31 next month, left the game after the 2019 season as arguably the best tight end to ever play the game. His 10 or more touchdown receptions in five seasons, is the most by a tight end in NFL history. He also played in 16 playoff games, with 81 receptions for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns -- all records for a tight end.
And yet, after nine seasons and three Super Bowl rings, he decided to call it quits on a career that lasted nine seasons, until now.
Now, he’ll join a Bucs team that had already pulled off the biggest free agent deal of the off-season when they acquired Tom Brady from the Patriots.
Remember, this trade became official today. But it was reportedly in the works days before with him passing his physical in advance of today’s news as well.
All of this to say, if you were on the fence about just how much better the NFC South is compared to the rest of the league, it’s time to jump off.
Brady, Gronk and the Bucs versus, Drew Brees and the Saints, Matt Ryan and the Falcons and Teddy Bridgewater, Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers. Oh what a battle for the NFC South crown it will be. Even if it’s only to be seen.....on the TV.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World. Excellent
