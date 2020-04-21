LDH now using ‘heat map’ of tracts, reporting more racial breakdowns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health released new tabs of coronavirus data sets with their daily update on Tuesday, April 21.
At noon daily, the LDH updates their website with new cases of COVID-19 and covid-related deaths statewide.
On Tuesday, the department featured new tabs that include a “heat map” of cases by tract, highlighting areas of focused positive case tracts in dark shades of blue. Only cases of persons testing positive for COVID-19 with accurate and complete address information are matched to tracts and counted.
LDH is now also reporting deaths by race by parish and deaths by race by region for American Indian/Alaskan Native, Asian, Black, Native Hawaiian/Other Pascific Islander, White, Uknown, and Other races.
You can scroll through the tabs and data sets by clicking the horizontal arrows beneath the map.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.