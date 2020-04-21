Louisiana number of COVID-19 deaths grow to 1,405, 24,854 cases

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As of Tuesday, April 21 at 11:55 a.m., the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state.
- 24,854 positive cases
- 1,405 deaths
On Monday, The Louisiana Department of Health announced elective medical procedures would be starting on April 27.
The new order relates to non-emergency medical and surgical procedures, Gov. John Bel Edwards said at his daily news conference on COVID-19. This also includes dental procedures.
“We believe we need to allow people to resume going to the doctor for things that may not be an emergency,” Edwards said. “So this will have the effect of opening up of more optional elective type procedures, non-emergency procedures both in the hospital setting and in the clinical setting.”
The governor said another benefit of elective surgeries will be to help avoid harm from underlying conditions or diseases, as many people who have died suffered from issues like hypertension and diabetes.
