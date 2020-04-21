Mobile COVID-19 testing sites start at Xavier University

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mobile testing campaign for launched in New Orleans to fight COVID-19.
LCMC Health, the New Orleans Health Department, and Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center will be conducting a mobile testing campaign for COVID-19 across the metro area over the coming weeks.
The first tests will be administered at Xavier University, Tuesday (April 21) through Friday (April 24) from 8:00 a.m- 4:00 p.m. or until the daily maximum of 250 tests is reached.
The entrance to the testing area will near the corner of Broadway and Stroelitz, in the parking lot near the Convocation Center in Gert Town.
“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light the longstanding health disparities facing our community. LCMC Health and our partners are committed to bringing a testing model that meets communities where they are,” said Dr. John Heaton, LCMC Health President of Clinical and System Operations.
A person 18 years of age or older who believes he or she may have been recently exposed to COVID-19 or recently had symptoms of the virus is encouraged to get tested. Results are expected to be online or delivered within two to three days.
There will also be on-site counseling on test results and other social services.
