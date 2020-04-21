NOPD investigating homicide in Milan neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Milan neighborhood Tuesday night.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3600 block of Loyola Street around 9:25 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
NOPD has not released the name of the victim. The victim’s name and an official cause of death will be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
