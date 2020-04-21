Northshore Food Bank seeing higher demand for assistance during pandemic

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - On the Northshore a steady stream of people needing food line up three times a week at a food bank that has seen demand double.
It is a monumental effort especially now.
Caprice fairely never thought she’d be in this position.
“I’m not working right now because I have a respiratory issue,” she said.
Fairely and her three children were among the dozens of people who lined up Tuesday at the Northshore Food Bank in Covington.
They come from a variety of circumstances. Some recently lost their jobs due to coronavirus, others might be disabled war veterans. Now, more people than ever need the food provided here due to business closures brought on by the threat of coronavirus.
“Realistically we started to feel it on March 16 at that time we were registering about 30 to 35 families a month,” said Terri Turner-Marse with the Northshore Food Bank, which is St Tammany’s largest. Lately,
it cranks out nearly double the food that it distributed just two months ago.
Northshore Food Bank officials say much of the demand for food resources during this crisis is coming from the expanding Hispanic community on the North Shore.
The boxes are nothing fancy some rice and vegetables and occasionally lagniappe items like produce brought in from different distributors eager to help with the rising demand.
“It’s double, many days it’s double,” said volunteer Ron Lilly.
No one knows how long the expanded need will continue for food for the hungry on the Northshore and elsewhere.
“I am concerned but I feel like the way we position ourselves and the response we get from the community we will continue to serve,” said Marse.
If you would like to contribute as a volunteer or as a food donor, check out their website NorthshoreFoodBank.org.
The food bank is dependent on multiple sources for their supplies.
They include direct cash contributions and food donations from churches, restaurants, and Second Harvest.
