Parishes surrounding New Orleans preparing for reopening May 1st

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Parishes surrounding New Orleans prepare to reopen May 1st. But, the stay at home order in New Orleans won't be lifted until mid-May.
St. Bernard Parish President Guy Mcinnis says his community has seen a steady decline of COVID-19 cases and as of Tuesday, he says no one is on a ventilator there. He says following the lead of the State and the guidelines from the White House, he’s preparing to enter into phase one of reopening come May 1st.
“I got off of a call today with a lot of parish presidents in Louisiana and we’re thinking May 1st, a determination by our Governor, whether or not our state as a whole will enter into phase 1, we’re preparing for that,” said Mcinnis.
Mcinnis says he plans to reopen gradually and responsibly.
“We can open these businesses in a responsible way and maintain our social distancing rules as it is required by the CDC, our President and our Governor,” Mcinnis said.
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee-Sheng says her community is also getting ready for the possibility of entering into phase one May 1st.
“We have to see when we’re phasing out but when that exact time comes, I think now is the time for all of us to start preparing, whether it’s in your family, whether it’s you as an employee that might be getting back to work, whether it’s you as an employer or business owner as to what it would look like, certainly, if you are part of our vulnerable population, elderly or have those co-morbidities, you’re still going to be at a stay at home mode,” said Lee-Sheng.
During phase one, Mcinnis says you will likely see restaurants, gyms, salons and barbers open but with social distancing measures still in place. If there continues to be a steady decline of cases for 14 days and all goes well, St. Bernard Parish could move into phase 2, that could mean the reopening of daycares and bars.
“We want to move forward with reopening our economy and having people open their business, we have people that are about to close tomorrow,” said Mcinnis.
We reached out to other surrounding parishes. Both Plaquemines and St. John officials tell us they will release new information about their plans to reopen Wednesday. St. Charles says it’s working on reopening plans but wouldn’t release dates for when it will enter each phase.
St. Tammany Parish says it formed an advisory council to formulate its reopening plan. The parish is expected to detail new information on that Wednesday afternoon. Also, St. Tammany leaders say they anticipate the Parish’s stay at home order to expire at the end of April. The Parish says it will move forward based on advisories from the Governor.
St. James Parish says it is anticipating the Governor’s stay at home order to be lifted April 30 and it is preparing to bring businesses back online, based on recommendations from the Governor and medical professionals.
In a statement, the City of New Orleans Director of Communications Beau Tidwell said, "as the Mayor has said repeatedly: our decisions will be guided by the data, not by the date. We remain in close collaboration with our regional and state partners, and will move forward with standing up the City’s businesses in a way that respects the top priority: the health and safety of our people. Right now, the data is clear: our success and our people’s survival depend on staying the course and STAYING HOME.”
