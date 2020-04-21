Shelby: Strong Storms Threaten Thursday

Another warm, sunny day is on tap with highs reaching the mid 80s. Clouds will build in Wednesday, but rain chances will remain low until late night.
Our next storm system arrives overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning which is bittersweet. We do have another chance for severe storms, and folks will need to stay weather aware in the overnight hours. However, the timing of the storms means a little less heat energy for the storms to tap into. We'll certainly be thankful for any rain received as we are still more than five inches behind for the year.
We’ll dry out again on Friday with little if any chance for rain through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s until Sunday when some cooler air is expected in the region.
