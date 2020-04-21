Woman shot to death in vehicle in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating the fatal shooting death of a woman who was inside her vehicle in the eastern part of the city.
Around 12:53 a.m. on Tuesday (April 21), the woman was discovered unresponsive inside a vehicle in the 800 blk. of the North I-10 Service Rd. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by emergency workers.
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.
There is no word from police on a suspect or reason behind the shooting.
The Homicide Unit is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any additional information.
Anyone with information on this incident can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
