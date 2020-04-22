Another severe weather day expected on Thursday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s that time of the year, it’s severe weather season and for the third time in a little over a week we are tracking another severe weather threat for Thursday.
Currently a storm system moving through Texas has prompted a tornado watch to be issued for eastern Texas stretching into the western part of Louisiana.
As these storms move east tonight they will continue to weaken so the severe weather risk during the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday looks pretty limited. Now if you live closer to the Louisiana/Mississippi border one or two storms may creep in for the middle of the night.
The greater threat for much of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi comes on Thursday. During the late morning into the afternoon, storms are likely to form across the area bringing the threat for damaging winds, heavy rainfall and hail. A tornado risk will also be possible but looks to be limited at this time.
All of the weather should quickly settle down by the middle of the afternoon as everything transitions east of the area.
Heading into Thursday make sure you stay weather aware and keep it tuned to the forecast. Also download that FOX 8 weather app, it will keep you up to date with live updates from the FOX 8 meteorologists and it also alerts you of watches and warning in your area.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.