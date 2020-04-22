Bayou parishes face significant impact from plummeting oil industry

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - As the oil industry continues to plunge, some parish leaders ask for federal assistance.
The President of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association says tens of thousands of workers will be affected.
As offshore oil drillers start to shut off wells in the gulf as crude prices collapse from the pandemic, bayou parish leaders brace for the impact.
“We are the home of Port Fourchon, which services just about 100 percent of the deep water oil and gas industry. So what goes on directly offshore and how close we are tied to oil prices affects our every day bottom line,” Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson said.
A historic decline in energy demand has oil prices dropping and storage tanks filling up. It’s taking a toll on oil jobs in Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes.
“When oil prices are good, about 48 percent of our parish budget is made up of these offshore oil vessels. So the boats that go in and out of the port every day. So seeing the oil industry go down, seeing those boats stack up is a huge hit to our budget,” Chaisson said.
Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce CEO Nicol Blanchard says the declining oil industry is affecting almost every business.
"We have seen a lot of the companies before even the virus struggling, but now, it's like a double hit," Blanchard said.
Blanchard says shutting down offshore wells will greatly impact those in Terrebonne Parish.
"It's huge. I mean, we're going to have huge lay offs. I mean, you think Louisiana right now has huge unemployment, it's going to be even worse. It's been phenomenal. I mean, people will not be able to pay their bills," Blanchard said.
President of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, Gifford Briggs says the sharp drop in oil prices creates a crisis that could be worse than the 80's oil collapse.
"We need offshore royalty relief here in Louisiana. We need severance tax relief," Briggs said.
President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that he instructed the secretaries of Energy and Treasury to come up with a plan to provide funding to oil and gas companies.
“We’re having to just start making layoffs. We did a survey of our members and they expected to see roughly 70 percent of the workforce being reduced over the next 90 days,” Briggs said.
“We’re scared. for this area, this is a big big hit. I don’t know if some of these companies will recover. I mean, that’s the scary part of it,” Blanchard said.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.