FFF: Football is back!!!

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: I’m basking in the light of football, in England soccer is plotting it’s return, and my job of finding new restaurants in NOLA never ends.
FOOTBALL
Football is back baby!!! Well, it’s only the NFL Draft, but that’s something.
It’s one of the best days on the NFL calendar for fans across the league, because on this night, no team loses. It’s all wins for 32 teams.
For the Saints, they’re already winners. They posses one of the best rosters in the NFL. But, you can always get better.
If New Orleans grabs a receiver or a linebacker in round 1, you’re looking at a possible contributor right away.
If you bleed Purple and Gold, and Black and Gold, this could be your year. Justin Jefferson or Patrick Queen could be available at No. 24. They could both play right away.
Listen, it’s not a game being played. But at this moment, I’ll take a draft, a Zoom press conference, a virtual offseason update, whatever.
We all need football back in our lives.
FÚTBOL
Positive soccer news out of England this week. They’re planning to get practices going again by May 9th, and start matches in June.
Each squad will need to play nine games in one month. For the players this will be tough, but for the fans, a soccer buffet is a welcomed sight.
FOOD
In these global pandemic times, I’m making an effort to hit as many new spots as possible.
In this last month, I’ve hit: Juniors on Harrison, Luca Eats, El Pavo Real, and Blue Giant. All great choices.
Don’t worry friends, I’ll continue my journey. Who’s next?!
