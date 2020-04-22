Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Indiana linebacker Thomas Allen’s rehabilitation process from a shoulder injury looks much different because of the coronavirus. He is one of many college football players who have limited access to equipment and one-on-one consultation. Some experts say those issues could lengthen recovery times and put athletes at risk for re-injury. Many schools are outsourcing the care of their athletes, and much of their rehab is being done at home. Physical therapists and trainers have limited access to the players and must practice social distancing measures when they interact.