If you’re out in public the Governor says you should be wearing a mask or facial covering

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Patricia Cook says she’s been doing her part during this pandemic, which includes wearing a mask when she’s out.
“I’ve been following what has been requested of us to do for myself as well as for others who may feel uncomfortable around people who are not wearing a mask, so, yes, I am all for us continuing to do that,” Cook said.
Now, Governor John Bel Edwards is calling on others in Louisiana to also wear a mask or a facial covering when they’re in public.
“I know there’s some issues around that for children under 2 and for certain people with breathing challenges but for everyone else, whether you have an underlying health condition or not, we really need you wearing masks when you are in public and come into contact with other people,” Edwards said.
But, the Governor says you should not be wearing or buying N95 or surgical masks because they remain in short supply. He says they should be reserved for healthcare and front line workers.
“I say this now because everybody needs to start preparing to make sure everyone in your family in addition to yourself has a face covering.” Edwards said. “When you wear a mask you protect others, when others wear masks they protect you, so, were all in this together.”
As for Cook, she tells us she will continue wearing her mask to protect herself and others.
“There is still so much that we don’t know and that we need to know that it would not hurt to keep your mask on,” said Cook.
The Governor says it is not recommended that you wear gloves right now. There are concern gloves give people a false sense of security. Instead, health officials are asking you to wash your hands often with soap and water. If that is not available, use hand sanitizer.
