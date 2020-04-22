LOUISIANA LATEST: 25,278 positive COVID-19 cases, 1,473 deaths

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As of Wednesday, April 22 at 11:55 a.m., the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state.
· 25,278 positive cases
· 1,473 deaths
Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state’s number one priority is slowing the spread of COVID-19. As the state trying to figure out how to reopen, St. John Parish leaders are going to release more on what they’re planning.
Plaquemines Parish leaders are also meeting to discuss the future.
Meanwhile, St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis says he will follow the state's lead and guidelines from the White House.
In phase one, you will likely see restaurants, gyms, salons and barbershops reopen with social distancing still in place. If all goes well, 14 days later, you will see bars and daycares reopen.
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng says her community is getting ready to possibly enter phase one on May 1.
The stay-at-home order will likely remain in place until the middle of May for Orleans Parish.
