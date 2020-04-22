Pennington Biomedical researchers show how COVID-19 may have changed lifestyles

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The COVID-19 pandemic changed lives around the globe overnight and now Louisiana researchers are delving into exactly how.
Dr. Leanne Redman is a professor of clinical research at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center and working on the survey.
"As researchers at Pennington who are invested in understanding about health and nutrition we designed a survey to help us to understand how the COVID-19 outbreak has affected changes in people’s behaviors related to their health,” Redman said.
She said the online survey started on April 4.
“It assesses information in about five categories. The first category is changes to people's employment and household situation,” Redman said.
The survey asks questions like household size, income range, diagnosed diseases, whether respondents’ have been laid-off or furloughed due to the virus and if they worried their food would run out.
"So regarding nutrition, for one, especially in Louisiana we know that some families have a real hardship with finances, so we’re asking about whether some of these financial changes that may have occurred in their family and within their household has really impacted the quality of the food and the meals that they can prepare and serve for the family,” Redman stated.
And with the ongoing pandemic forcing many people to remain home from work, the Pennington researchers want to know if that is resulting in families eating better.
"What are people doing now that they’re preparing meals at home, have they changed their diet, specifically with regards to fruits and vegetables?” Redman said.
The survey also has queries about physical activity.
"Maybe there’s more gardening or walking with family and neighbors, as well as changes to sleep and also well-being,” Redman said. “We still have to learn a lot from the outbreak. There are likely going to be some positive things here.”
She said more than 8,000 people have already participated in the survey and more are encouraged to do so.
"I know so far because we took a little peek at the information that 85 percent of the participants are from the United States but we also have people participating from the United Kingdom, Canada and various countries in Europe,” Redman said.
The survey ends April 30 and results will be made public later. To participate in the survey, go to: https://www.pbrc.edu/
