Restaurants fear health safety, financial stability surrounding social distancing reopening

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - What started off as a neighborhood joint returned to its roots.
“We’re serving the needs of our community,” The Joint co-owner, Peter Breen, said.
With plexiglass separating the takeout window from customers, Breen says it’s been touch and go sometimes, but they’re doing ok with delivery and take-out orders only.
“People have always thought about us for takeout so it’s always been a decent amount of our business maybe 30%, but yeah so now it’s all of it,” Breen said.
That’s not to say they wouldn’t benefit from opening the vacant dining room again, but Breen says he’ll be hesitant to do so immediately. According to federal guidelines, dine-in restaurants could open to customers again under the first phase of lifting stay-at-home orders given they abide by social distancing measures.
“For us, it might look like taking on half the tables taking out half the barstools,” Breen said.
Breen says the safety of his customers and employees is a priority, and guidance from the CDC and city leaders will drive his decision.
“It’s on me to some degree if our staff were to become ill, we have to make the best decisions we can and it’s certainly not to have customers in the restaurant now,” Breen said.
“Each entity has to do what they believe is best for them,” Galatoire’s Restaurant CEO Melvin Rodrigue said.
Rodrigue says every restaurant is different. But he says with more than 700 seats between his restaurants, they hope to re-open their doors the first day possible.
“We’re running multiple scenarios waiting for the other shoes to drop to know where we’re going,” Rodrigue said.
However, he voices concern about restaurants’ survival overall. As chair of the national restaurant association, he fears the federal safety net designed to pay laid-off employees may not actually help restaurants stay afloat as they may be facing loan repayment before they’re even able to open the doors to diners.
“What’s going to be forgiven is really what’s at question here, because if we spend it and we don’t meet the criteria for forgiveness then it’s just additional debt that were saddled with it could go from being a really helpful program to a truly detrimental program for restaurants,” Rodrigue said.
As food’s still going out the door, Breen says they won’t rush a change in the interest of financial and physical health.
“We want to make sure we do this only once and don’t have to do it again in three weeks or a month by reopening too soon,” Breen said.
Rodrigue says nationally, only about 8 percent of restaurants and hotels have signed up for the first roll-out of the Paycheck Protection Program.
He’s urging restaurateurs to contact legislators to ask the treasury secretary to lighten the restrictions to make them more user-friendly.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.