Severe weather possible overnight and Thursday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Strong to severe storms are possible into the early morning hours on Thursday and could continue in spots until early afternoon. Large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible. Keep your FOX 8 weather app handy or download it here.
The storms will clear by late Thursday. Lower humidity and even slightly cooler air builds in for the weekend. It will be sunny and dry into early next week. The next chance for rain won’t come until the middle of next week if at all.
