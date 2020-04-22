Shelby: Clouds Build Ahead of Storms

Clouds will build in today, but rain chances will remain low until late night. Our next storm system arrives Thursday morning. Heavy rain and strong winds are the primary threats. However, the timing of the storms means a little less heat energy for the storms to tap into, so the higher severe weather threat is to our east.
We’ll dry out again on Friday and into the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s until Sunday when some cooler air is expected in the region. Highs will only be in the 70s for the finish to the weekend and start of next week.
