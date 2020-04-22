St. John Parish leaders are not ready to discuss a possible date to reopen

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - St. John Parish leaders say the health and safety of residents are top priority.
Testing here continues at six different sites as St. John remains one of the hardest hit parishes. So far, 704 people tested positive and 57 people have died from COVID 19.
While parish leaders from St. Bernard Jefferson and Plaquemines Parishes say they’ll follow the state’s lead and guidelines from the White House when it comes to re-opening businesses, St. John Parish President Jaclyn Hotard says she will rely on science to determine that. Hotard says while some parishes are discussing possibly reopening in phases on May 1st, she is not ready to set a date.
“I understand the desire to get back to business as usual, but health and safety of our community is our number one priority. I will not make any decisions based on gut or instinct. I will act on science our health experts. I implore your patience while we navigate through his unprecedented disaster that viciously attacked our community. It would be irresponsible to randomly chose a date that we can fully reopen our doors,” says Jaclyn Hotard.
Hotard says she is in constant contact with health officials and when businesses do reopen, it will be in phases.
