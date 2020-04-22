St. Tammany announced advisory committee to look into entering phase one of reopening the parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany Parish President Michael Cooper this afternoon announced an advisory committee to look into entering phase one of re-opening the parish.
As early as next week, while many businesses need to start earning revenue, some still worry about the spread of COVID-19.
St. Tammany has suffered 81 COVID-19 deaths but the Parish president says the numbers appear to be flattening out and he says it’s time to start thinking about putting reopening on a fast track.
"If something doesn’t happen quickly but safely a lot of small businesses in this area probably won’t be around much longer,” St. Tammany financial advisor David Smith said.
With that in mind, St. Tammany Parish President Michael Cooper marked his one-hundredth day in office by announcing a plan to form an advisory committee to look at re-opening the parish in phases starting as early as May 1.
“We want to be ready when the government gives us the green light,” Cooper said.
Cooper has formed a 16 member advisory committee to come up with a phase one plan by the end of this week.
“That’s our goal with the president go in by this Friday get the engine going again for our economy,” Chris Massengill, with St. Tammany Corporation, said.
Cooper says the reopening will be gradual and will take into account the latest COVID-19 numbers as well as the availability of hospital bed space and ventilators, but some residents worry about a lack of tests, which could show which citizens are virus-free.
“‘I’m an insulin-dependent diabetic going on 68, I’m concerned still we need testing each American hands,” Smith said.
“We are relying on the state to get us test kids and the staff to monitor that is lacking the state currently has 70 people working they have to have 700,” Cooper said.
Again, the Parish president hopes to have a plan in place for possible phase one re-opening by the end of next week. He is also calling for a phase 2 plan that will deal with long-term recovery. That will come later.
