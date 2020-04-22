‘Thank you Louisiana’ billboards go up around Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You know how much Louisiana residents love their billboards.
On Wednesday, April 22 LSU Football shared a Facebook post of a new billboard Tiger fans could see around Baton Rouge.
The image featured Heisman winning quarterback Joe Burrow throwing up the L’s with a special message ahead of the NFL Draft.
“Thank you LSU and Louisiana,” Joe Burrow.
Locations of the billboard have not been released yet.
RELATED:
Burrow is expected to be the first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Sources believe he will be drafted to the Bengals.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.