‘Thank you Louisiana’ billboards go up around Baton Rouge

Joe Burrow thanks LSU and Louisiana. (Source: jerryschiller)
By Amanda Lindsley | April 22, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 1:13 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You know how much Louisiana residents love their billboards.

On Wednesday, April 22 LSU Football shared a Facebook post of a new billboard Tiger fans could see around Baton Rouge.

A message from Louisiana's own... Joe Burreaux

Posted by LSU Football on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

The image featured Heisman winning quarterback Joe Burrow throwing up the L’s with a special message ahead of the NFL Draft.

“Thank you LSU and Louisiana,” Joe Burrow.

Locations of the billboard have not been released yet.

Burrow is expected to be the first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Sources believe he will be drafted to the Bengals.

