Adopt-A-Senior trend gets big local response

In times of crisis we often get some bright spots. One uplifting trend across the country really got some traction in our area. A Facebook group helped connect more than a thousand graduating Seniors with people hoping to make their disrupted graduation plans a little bit easier to take.
Tre’ Stewart is one of the class of 2020 graduating from Lutcher High School. He is reminiscing a bit early, “When you are walking the halls and you are with your peers and you just have your certain teacher that you have a good sense of humor with like ya’ll can joke around and just laugh. That’s one thing I’m going to miss.”
Stewart like thousands around the country had big plans for spring 2020. He said, “We’re about to go on senior trip and have a lot of fun and boom this pandemic.” Most of this year’s graduates are missing out on graduation ceremonies, proms, many didn’t even get to say goodbye.
Destiniey Guillion used to teach Seniors at Destrehan High School, “I had a small group of students and we were very close together and I saw how much enjoyment they got from all of these different Senior activities and to think back to when I was a Senior 10 years ago I can’t imagine not having those things.”
She now teaches 5th grade in St. Charles parish, but empathized with the kids missing thier rights of passage. After being invited to an Adopt-A-Senior group in another area she knew it would work here.
She started the Adopt-A-Senior 2020 River Parish Edition group late night Easter Sunday. Guillion said, “Last Sunday night (April 12, 2020) I did not think that this was going to grow this big so to see that is just amazing.”
The Facebook group gathered nearly 8000 members and connected more than 1100 Seniors with people wanting to send gifts and encouragement in just over a week. Guillion said being able to spark the giving feels, “Amazing. My heart is like bursting with joy.”
Den’trell White runs a non -profit, The DT Cares Foundation as part of his graphic design business. He said, “For me the fun part is watching the parents when I posted the names of all the Seniors we adopted.”
Through his foundation and with the help of sponsors like Office Depot he adopted 300 students. White said, “Although I’m based out of Atlanta I try to never forget where I come from so a lot of the service activities that we do. . .I do a lot in Louisiana and particularly in St. James parish where I’m from.”
Stewart is blown away by the response. He said, “People were sending money and sending messages to keep my head up. I really liked it. Yes, it was a very nice surprise.”
Guillion said she is thrilled with the response as well. She said,"I’ve gotten so many private messages that this meant so much to us, so much to my Senior, even people that don’t have a Senior. We have people in the group that don’t have children and they say it’s just so nice to see all of the community come together to give things back."
Stewart has a message for his classmates. He offers this advice, “To all the Seniors out there that didn’t get a chance to finish out your year. Keep your heads high. Keep God first. Stay positive. Keep a smile on your face and just be a loving caring person and help others.”
The River Parish page closed this week, but there might be one in your area. Guillion says several groups have been started by people from the page in other parishes and in at least three other states.
