La. COVID-19 numbers climb to 1,540 deaths, 25,739 cases, governor expected to speak

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The threat of bad weather has closed several test sites around the New Orleans metro area on Thursday (April 23). The site at Hahnville, the Alario Center and Xavier University will reopen on Friday.
The state is expected to release new numbers around noon on Thursday. Gov. John Bel Edwards is also expected to have a press conference at 12:30 p.m.
As of Thursday, April 23 at 11:55 a.m., the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state.
· 25,739 positive cases
· 1,540 deaths
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says masks will continue to be recommended attire for Louisiana residents even when stay-at-home orders are eased.
Edwards stressed at a Wednesday news conference that masks are important to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Exactly when and how restrictions will be eased remains unclear, but Edwards is expected to provide more guidance as early as Monday.
The number of cases requiring hospitalization continues to decline.
