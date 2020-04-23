Dry weather returns

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Humidity will start to lower on Friday but it will be very warm to almost hot with temperatures well into the middle and upper 80s. A cold front will arrive on Saturday with a few clouds but no rain and bring even drier air into the area.
Temperatures will drop a few degrees on Sunday but the main impact will be lots of sun, low humidity and cool mornings. Areas away from the lake will likely see 50s with 60s along the immediate south shore.
Next week begins dry with another storm chance on Wednesday. However the overall pattern still looks dry heading into the beginning of May.
