LSU picks up a commit from JoJo Earle, a top WR in 2021 class

LSU picks up a commit from JoJo Earle, a top WR in 2021 class
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron hoists the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy after his Tigers defeated Clemson, 42-25, on Jan. 13, 2020. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Garland Gillen | April 23, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT - Updated April 23 at 11:40 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Coach Orgeron picked up a commitment from one of the top receivers in the 2021 class, JoJo Earle out of Aledo High School in Texas.

Earle joins Aledo teammate, Bryan Allen, Jr., who’s in the Tigers ’22 class. Allen plays safety for the back-to-back state champ Aledo Bearcats.

Rivals ranks the slot receiver a 4-star recruit, and he’s part of Rivals250 list. The Tigers edged out Texas, TCU and Oklahoma for the four-star prospect according to Rivals.

The 5′9″ receiver pulled in 84 catches for 1,601 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2019 according to Rivals.

Earle is the sixth member of the 2021 class, and the second receiver.

Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:

JoJo Earle, WR, Texas

Raesjon Davis, LB, California

Deion Smith, WR, Mississippi

Anthony Hundley, DT, Florida

Dakota Mitchell, S, Floirda

Peyton Todd, P, West Monroe

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.