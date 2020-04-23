LSU releases NFL Draft hype video narrated by New Orleans chef Emeril Lagasse

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU’s hype videos during their 2019 title run were a must-see. Narrated by “The Rock”, John Goodman, and Tyrann Mathieu, to name a few, made pregame almost as exciting as the game itself.
With the NFL Draft now here, the program released another video. This time narrated by New Orleans chef Emeril Lagasse.
The Tigers could see as many as seven players go in the first round. Joe Burrow, K’lavon Chaisson, Justin Jefferson, Patrick Queen, Kristian Fulton, Grant Delpit, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
The Miami Hurricanes hold the record for most first-round picks from one school in a single draft. In 2004, six 'Canes went in Round 1.
The record for most overall picks from one school in a single 7-round draft is held by Ohio State. The Buckeyes had 14 players selected in 2004.
