Mississippi drivers receiving more than $60 million from auto insurers

(WDAM) - Mississippi drivers are receiving more than $60 million from auto insurers, after several requests with the Mississippi Insurance Department (MID).
The total estimated return is around $60,815,207.
The following insurers have notified MID of their credit programs: State Farm, Mississippi Farm Bureau, Progressive, GEICO, Allstate, Safeco/Liberty, USAA, Shelter Mutual, Metlife, Travelers, The Hartford and Amica Mutual.
- State Farm - Returning around $17 million with two months return premium
- GEICO - Returning around $10.9 million with six months return premium
- Progressive - Returning around $8 million with two months return premium
- Mississippi Farm Bureau - Around $5 million with two months return premium
- Allstate - Around $3.8 million with two months return premium
- USAA - Around $3.8 million with two months return premium
- Safeco/Liberty - Around $3.5 million with two months return premium
- Shelter Mutual - Around $3.2 million with two months return premium
- Nationwide - Around $2 million
- Metlife - Around $990,000 with two months return premium
- Travelers - Around $640,000 with two months return premium
- The Hartford - Around $370,000 with two months return premium
- Amica Mutual - Around $30,000 with two months return premium
“I am happy to approve these premium reductions so that Mississippians receive discounted rates,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney.
For more updates regarding auto premium discounts, you can go here.
