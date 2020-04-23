Multiple organizations seek to help local musicians, artists and gig workers through COVID-19 outbreak

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Thursday would have been the first day of Jazz Fest but since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus many people have been out of work, including musicians.
There are many organizations offering to help local musicians during this time.
The Jazz and Heritage Foundation is accepting donations for its “Music Relief Fund”. At this time, the organization’s focus is helping musicians but hopes to soon be able to assist Mardi Gras Indians along with gig workers.
For more information on how you can donate or how to apply visit www.jazzandheritage.org.
The New Orleans Musicians Clinic website also serves as a reliable source for different kinds of support for artists.
Donations to the New Orleans Musicians Clinic provides support for those musicians who may not eligible for financial support because they haven’t filed taxes or don’t have access to the internet. Those who choose to donate can also decide where their donation goes.
The New Orleans Musicians Clinic also serves as a food delivery and supply service for musicians.
To donate to the New Orleans Musicians Clinic, visit https://neworleansmusiciansclinic.org/covid-19-resources-and-response/.
Musicians, gig workers and other artists, such as dancers and actors in Orleans Parish can also receive help from the New Orleans Business Alliance.
Those eligible for assistance from the New Orleans Business Alliance will receive $500 in assistance and will be able to reapply for assistance every 45 days as needed.
For more information, visit https://www.nolaba.org/relief-fund/.
