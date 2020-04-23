259 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi, bringing the state total to over 5,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Over 259 new cases of coronavirus have now been reported in Mississippi, bringing the total number of cases to over 5,000.
On Thursday, April 23, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 5,153 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Statewide, 259 new cases and eight new deaths were reported.
MSDH reports a total of 609 South Mississippi residents with the virus. That is up 17 cases from what was reported for the six coastal counties on Wednesday.
Those numbers break down for each county as follows:
In all, 201 Mississippi residents have died as a result of the virus as of April 22, according to MSDH. Of those, 29 were South Mississippi residents.
Outbreaks at long-term care facilities are also being reported by MSDH. In South Mississippi, there are a total of 70 LTC facility patients that have been reported.
MSDH says: “Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.”
Of the over 5,000 people who have tested positive in Mississippi, Jackson County has 228 cases of COVID-19, making it the county with the fourth-highest number of cases in the state. Hinds County leads Mississippi with 383 cases, Desoto County is reporting 252 cases, and Lauderdale County has 249 cases.
The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials. As of Wednesday, only 21% of people diagnosed with the virus had to be hospitalized. Nearly 400 patients have been hospitalized statewide, with 156 patients placed on ventilators.
The majority of positive cases are being seen in the African-American population, say health officials. According to MSDH, 52.7% of residents who have COVID-19 in Mississippi are black, while 34% of the patients are white. A total of 62.2% of the deaths attributed to coronavirus are African-American people.
Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications. The most deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in African-American people with cardiovascular disease.
The number of recovery rates has not been released by the health department.
As of April 21, a total of 53,835 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by providers. MSDH has conducted 10,968 tests, of which 1,259 came back positive.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app.
You can also complete a pre-screening by calling one of the below hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
Here is a county-by-county map showing how many positive test results there are as it relates to the population of each county.
