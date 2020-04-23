2020 NFL DRAFT: LSU LB K’Lavon Chaisson picked No. 20 overall by Jacksonville Jaguars

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson has been picked No. 20 overall by Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-3, 254-pounder from Houston, Texas played in 26 games with 17 starts in his career with the Tigers.
Chaisson recorded 92 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks. He had a dominant 2019 after suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2018 opener against Miami.
He finished his redshirt sophomore season with 60 tackles (34 solo), 13.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. He had a career-high 10 tackles against Alabama.
RELATED STORIES:
He was awarded the honor of wearing the coveted No. 18 for LSU, which is given to the player that best represents what it means to be an LSU football player - on and off the field. He shared the honor with center Lloyd Cushenberry.
He was named a 2019 LSU permanent team captain, 2019 CFP National Semifinals defensive MVP, 2019 first-team All-SEC (Coaches), 2019 second-team All-SEC (AP), and 2017 freshman All-SEC.
Analysts said pointed out his intelligence on and off the field. They said he has good lower-body thickness for a longer frame and is very quick both laterally and up the field off the snap. They added he is tremendously agile and flexible, with a two-hand swipe and rapid inside-spin counter. They also noted he converts speed to power with long-arm bull-rush.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.