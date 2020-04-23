NOPD investigating New Orleans East homicide

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a homicide in New Orleans East.
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 7600 block of Dalewood Road just after 6 a.m. Thursday.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, the 22-year-old victim and his girlfriend were walking out of the home when he was approached by the suspect. The suspect shot the victim and fled the scene.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.