Plan to demolish Hard Rock collapse site under review

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A plan to take down the Hard Rock collapse site is now under review as New Orleans city officials stress that there is no more time to waste.
This is the fifth plan submitted by the developers of the Hard Rock Hotel, that was turned inn Friday afternoon, as a concrete decision on how to take down the building and reopen Canal Street is now months in the making.
A third party engineering firm is reviewing the most recent plan that calls fo traditional demolition instead of an implosion.
City infrastructure officials blame the developers 1031 Canal, for the delays saying they are responsible for three things: retrieving the bodies of the two workers still trapped inside, demolishing the building and reopening the central corridor in Downtown New Orleans. The developer must also pay for it all.
With hurricane season quickly approaching, City officials say they are open to any safe demolition plan but the time to execute it is running out.
“The City does not care the method of getting it down. The City wants it done quickly. We don’t want to see any more plans for demolishing it. We want to be able to move forward and get this done,” says Ramsey Green, CAO for Infrastructure New Orleans.
The developers responded by accusing City officials of confusing the public with a statement of “half-truths and inaccuracies.”
In a statement released Thursday, the developers say it’s the City that has held up the process but that 1031 Canal will continue working on a plan to safely tear the site down.
“We regret that the City has chosen to confuse the public by putting out a statement of half-truths and inaccuracies. The irony is the the building would almost be completely down by now, and the remains recovered had the city allowed us to begin demolition when we first proposed doing so.”
City officials say the developers have caused the delays by submitting faulty demolition plans that were scrapped or too costly.
