Restaurants prepare to reopen as Louisiana stay-at-home order expires on May 1

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some restaurants plan to open as early as next week, as the state’s stay-at-home order expires May 1.
Harahan Mayor Tim Baudier said he met with some restaurant owners Wednesday on how to reopen.
"We really called them in for the most part to get an understanding of what they would like to do and what they would like to see, and you know, just maybe kind of get everybody on the same page almost as if we were starting our own Harahan business community, and I think this could be the start of that," Baudier said.
He said tables would be six feet apart, with no more than six at a table.
“We talked about wearing gloves, having your servers wear masks. I mean, of course, when you hand your plate down in the center of the table you’re going to have a server over you a little bit handing that plate, and it’s for that restaurant owner to make sure that their guests feel safe,” Baudier said.
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee-Sheng said she will be following the Gov. John Bel Edwards' guidance.
"Our business community is currently in the process of coming up with a very comprehensive document industry by industry of what this would look like and it's in draft now. We're reviewing it, we're working with our council offices on it to be ready to have that fit in with the governor's guidelines because we don't want to send conflicting information out there," Lee-Sheng said
She said their guidelines are specific and looked over a long draft of it Thursday.
"What we know, even with The White House plan, is that industries need to prepare, have the PPE ready. You know, the governor has indicated that he will want people wearing masks. I think the customers of the businesses will expect to see employees wearing masks," Lee-Sheng said
Some business owners say they're waiting to see what the parameters are.
“I want to follow the guidelines and I want to make people feel comfortable when they come in the restaurant, cause I really want people to want to come here again,” Katie’s Owner Scot Craig said.
They anticipate that even when doors open, they won't be close to full capacity.
"That's just if everybody wants to eat at the rate that they did before. That's still an unknown to me. You have theories that oh, everyone's going to go nuts and want to go out again, and then you have some people saying well, some people aren't going to want to go out for a while until this thing's really clamped down," The Velvet Cactus Owner Rusy White said.
Lee-Sheng and business owners agree that bars will not be in the first opening phase.
