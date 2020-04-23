Saints select Michigan center Cesar Ruiz in the first round

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints selected Michigan center Cesar Ruiz with the 24th pick in the first round.
Ruiz is considered one of the top interior offensive lineman in the draft. Ruiz has immense strength, positional versatility, and day-one starting potential.
“One of the areas we wanted to improve on was interior offensive line. Those are players harder to find later in the draft. We had a real high grade on Cesar. The obvious question is, ‘Hey he’s a center, you got a center last year.’ Obviously we think one of them is going to be a guard. We weren’t drafting someone that high to be a backup,” said Sean Payton.
Ruiz is 6’3”, weighing in at 307 pounds. He brings versatility to the Saints. He made 31 collegiate starts, 26 at center and five at right guard.
The Wolverine allowed only 10 quarterback pressures all season, according to Pro Football Focus. He earned a career 84.7 pass blocking grade in the last 3 seasons at Michigan.
The Saints drafted center Erik McCoy in the second round of last year’s draft.
