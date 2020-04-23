Shelby: Strong Storms Today

A Tornado Watch is in effect north of Lake Pontchartrain through 7 AM.
Strong to severe storms will come in two rounds today. The first will be in the early morning, then strong storms will be possible again in the early afternoon. The main threats are heavy rain and damaging winds, but hail and tornadoes cannot be ruled out.
The storms will push offshore and eastward as the afternoon progresses. Lower humidity and even slightly cooler air build in late in the weekend. It will be sunny and dry into early next week.
The next chance for rain won’t come until the middle of next week if at all.
