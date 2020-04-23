Two arrested after body of man found in Bogalusa

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after the body of a Bogalusa man was found Wednesday morning.
Washington Parish deputies received a call that the body of a man was found on the side of Highway 1072 near the entrance of a rural hunting club.
Deputies were later able to identify the deceased male as 34-year-old Shawn Gregory Whiteside.
Witnesses told deputies that a vehicle was seen fleeing the and was able to give deputies a description. The vehicle was later located at a home on Denham Avenue in Bogalusa. The home was also determined to be Whiteside’s last known location.
According to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, the two occupants inside of the home were questioned and later admitted to the murder.
The suspects, who have been identified as 29-year-old Joseph Anthony Peoples and 18-year-old Allison Cook, told investigators that Whiteside was riding inside of a vehicle when they got into a verbal argument. During the argument, the driver shot Whiteside before he was driven to a rural area and dropped off.
Peoples has been booked into the Washington Parish Jail on one count of second degree murder.
Cook was booked with being an accessory after the fact and obstruction of justice.
Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal commented on the investigation saying, “This murder was solved quickly due to the hard work of our detectives and Bogalusa Police Department detectives. Both agencies worked hand-in-hand to identify the victim and locate the shooter."
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.