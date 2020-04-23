Zack: Storms shift offshore through the afternoon

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A line of storms will continue to impact mainly locations south of the lake through the lunch hour before all of the stormy weather transitions offshore later this afternoon.
Some of these storms are capable of producing strong gusty winds and hail so make sure to stay tuned to the weather through the day today. Although the tornado risk is relatively low, we do have to watch for maybe a spin up along the coast.
Good news arrives as early as this evening as a weak front will move through bringing much quieter weather over the next several days. Come Friday we are back to sunny skies and lower humidity. Now it will remain quite warm behind this front as highs head for the upper 80s to end the week.
A secondary surge with a stronger front arrives first thing Saturday morning and this will make for a very nice weekend. Highs for the weekend fall back to the lower 80s with that good feel air returning. More importantly we stay dry all weekend long.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.